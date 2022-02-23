J-K: Stranded due to snowfall, Kulgam police helps pregnant woman in labor pain reach hospital in time

A pregnant woman in labor pain who was stranded due to a heavy accumulation of snow was taken to hospital by Kulgam police on Wednesday. A senior Police officer of the Kulgam police station said, "We received a distress call from Bunpora, Kulgam stating that a pregnant lady was stuck due to heavy accumulation of snow and her family members were unable to take her to the hospital while she was suffering from irresistible pain and was in need of immediate medical attention."

"Police officials from Police Station Kulgam rushed to the spot amid blocked ways and slippery roads, walking 2 kilometers, helped the lady to reach the hospital for medical treatment in the official vehicle as no ambulance service or any regular vehicle could be used," added the official. Locals applauded the efforts of the Kulgam police, said the official.

