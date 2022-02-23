Report: Russia starts pulling diplomatic staff from Ukraine
Moscow has an embassy in Kyiv and consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv. The Tass report said the embassy in Kyiv confirmed the evacuations have begun. An Associated Press photographer in Kyiv saw the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv.AP RUP
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:48 IST
Russia's state Tass news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia has started evacuating personnel from all of its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine. Moscow has an embassy in Kyiv and consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv. The Tass report said the embassy in Kyiv confirmed the evacuations have begun. An Associated Press photographer in Kyiv saw the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv.(AP) RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks