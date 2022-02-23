Left Menu

Seven Covid deaths, 190 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:38 IST
Seven people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 4,094, while 190 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 2,82,728, a health official said.

The new fatalities comprised people aged between 55 and 80.

Three people each died due to Covid in Kangra and Hamirpur and one in Mandi.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 1,570 on Wednesday from 1,528 on Tuesday, the official said.

A total of 141 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,77,045, he said. PTI DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

