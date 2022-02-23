Left Menu

Bavaria freezes Sputnik V production in Germany citing sanctions against Russia

Markus Soeder, premier of the wealthy southeastern German state, said there were no contracts signed to produce the vaccine in Germany nor a European Union approval. "But even if both were there, it is inconceivable from our point of view that this project can now be realized.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:01 IST
Bavaria will block the production of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine even if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency, the premier of the German region said on Wednesday, citing Russia's latest actions in Ukraine. Markus Soeder, premier of the wealthy southeastern German state, said there were no contracts signed to produce the vaccine in Germany nor a European Union approval.

"But even if both were there, it is inconceivable from our point of view that this project can now be realized. It is over," Soeder told the state's parliament. Last year, the Bavarian health ministry signed a letter of intent with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine, to buy 2.5 million doses of Sputnik V once approved by the EMA.

Russian pharmaceutical firm R-Pharm set up a production facility in Bavaria to create regional manufacturing capacities in Germany that was expected to produce up to 8-10 million vaccine doses monthly. Former German health minister Jens Spahn said in April that Germany was negotiating with Russia an advance purchase agreement of its Sputnik V vaccine, which is still pending approval from the European Union.

Neither R-Pharm Germany nor the Federal Health Ministry were immediately available for comment.

