J&J says close to vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:37 IST
Johnson & Johnson is close to a vaccine licensing deal with South African pharmaceutical group Aspen, a senior J&J executive told a conference in Nigeria on Wednesday.
"We are at the advanced stages of a potential licensing agreement with Aspen and we are really hopeful it will be finalised," said Stacy Meyer, J&J's Vice President Global Public Health, Operations and Partnerships. She gave no further details.
