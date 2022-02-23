Left Menu

UK records 39,656 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 164 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:40 IST
Britain reported 39,656 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 164 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 41,130 cases and 205 deaths reported on Tuesday.

