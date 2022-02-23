Left Menu

Italy reports 49,040 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 252 deaths

Italy reported 49,040 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 60,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 322. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 886 from a previous 896. Some 479,447 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 603,639, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:51 IST
Italy reports 49,040 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 252 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 49,040 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 60,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 322. Italy has registered 153,764 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,527 on Wednesday, down from 13,076 a day earlier. There were 81 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 82 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 886 from a previous 896.

Some 479,447 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 603,639, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022