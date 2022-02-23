Left Menu

Delhi logs 583 Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate 1.05 pc

Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.Delhis case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109.The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:12 IST
Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109.

The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it logged 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The number of containment zones has come down to 7,067, according to figures shared by the health department.

There are 15,294 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 241 (1.58 per cent) of them were occupied.

A total of 183 Covid patients were in hospitals, including 75 on oxygen support. Out of these 75 patients, 19 were on ventilator support.

