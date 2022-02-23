Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 176.47 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 176.47 crore crores with more than 26 lakh doses administered till 7 pm today, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 176.47 crore crores with more than 26 lakh doses administered till 7 pm today, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday. "With the administration of has crossed 176.47 Crore (1,76,47,86,112) today. More than 26 lakh (26,88,373) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release by the Health Ministry stated.

Of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,01,091 have received the first dose where 87 received the first dose in the last 24 hours; 99,60,083 have received the second vaccine dose wherein 2,401 received their second dose today and 41,10,185 have been administered the precaution doses wherein 16,529 have received precaution doses today. As per the Ministry, 1,84,08,618 front line workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,29,708 with the second dose, and 60,33,480 with the precaution doses.

A total of 5,42,45,330 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,46,71,636 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 15-18 years. (ANI)

