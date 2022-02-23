Left Menu

Caribbean falling behind in COVID fight, PAHO warns

She cautioned that while cases and deaths are dropping, the improvements have not been uniform across all the countries and territories in the region. "Many places are still in the midst of the Omicron surge, so we must stay vigilant and uphold the measures proven to save lives," said Etienne.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:43 IST
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that the Caribbean was falling behind in its effort to fight COVID-19 as only 63% of its eligible population was vaccinated and large regional discrepancies persist.

Out of 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not yet reached the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of 40% coverage, 10 are in the Caribbean, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said. The region registered 2.2 million new COVID cases last week, down 28% compared with the previous week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

