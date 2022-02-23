Left Menu

Gujarat reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:44 IST
Gujarat reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,21,581, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Five more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's tally of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,911, it said.

At the same time, 839 patients were discharged, which pushed the count of recovered cases to 12,07,284, said the department in a release.

There are now 3,386 active cases in the state, of which 33 patients are on ventilator support, the release said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 123 new cases, Vadodara 69, and Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Surat 17 each, among others, it said.

Vadodara reported two new deaths and Bharuch, Sabarkantha and Bhavnagar one each, said the department.

As many as 1.38 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, which raised the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.26 crore, it said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and recoveries remained unchanged at 11,408 and 11,401, respectively, with no additions in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There are three active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,21,581, new cases 305, death toll 10,911, discharged 12,07,284, active cases 3,386, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022