PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 00:28 IST
COVID-19: 165 new cases, 3 deaths in Punjab
Three more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 165 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,57,635, according to a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday.

However, the number of active cases is 991.

Deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur (1) and Mohali (2), taking the toll to 17,692.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 30, followed by 20 in Jalandhar and 18 in Pathankot.

A total of 85 patients are on oxygen support while 10 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin. While, 286 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,38,952, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,633.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,164.

The number of active cases in the city is 179 while the number of recoveries is at 90,290.

