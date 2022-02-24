COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth spoke to UK PM Johnson on Wednesday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday as she continued to carry out official duties days after testing positive for COVID-19, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday that Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms but was expected to carry on with light engagements, an indication the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell.

