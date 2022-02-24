COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth spoke to UK PM Johnson by phone
Britain's Queen Elizabeth spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on Wednesday as she continued to carry out official duties days after testing positive for COVID-19, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.
Buckingham Palace said on Sunday that Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms but was expected to carry on with light engagements, suggesting the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell. She spoke to Johnson as part of her weekly conversation with the prime minister.
The queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, joked last week that she could not move much and fears about her health have mounted since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buckingham Palace
- Elizabeth
- Johnson
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Queen Elizabeth
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
UK PM Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
FACTBOX-From sleaze scandal to lockdown parties: trying times for UK PM Johnson
UK PM Johnson says to end COVID self-isolation requirement this month