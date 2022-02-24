Brazil reports 133,563 new cases of coronavirus, 999 deaths
24-02-2022
Brazil recorded 133,563 new coronavirus cases and 999 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazil has registered 28,484,890 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 646,419, according to ministry data.
