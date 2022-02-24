Left Menu

Brazil reports 133,563 new cases of coronavirus, 999 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-02-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 02:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil recorded 133,563 new coronavirus cases and 999 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered 28,484,890 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 646,419, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

