Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases
Thailand reported on Thursday a record daily increase of 23,557 new coronavirus infections, as the country deals with an outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 38 new deaths, according to the country's COVID-19 centre.
