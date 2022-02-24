Tamilian Heart Beats in a Kashmiri Woman

Donor's heart transported over 350 kilometers for a successful transplant on a young woman from Srinagar suffering from terminal heart failure at MGM Healthcare, Chennai Aishwarya Trust came forward to fund the heart transplant Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India A heart from an 18-year-old brain dead donor was transported over 350 kilometers to Chennai and provided a fresh lease of life to a 33-year-old Kashmiri woman suffering from terminal heart failure, who traveled 3000 kilometers for her treatment.

MsShahzadi Fathima from Srinagar had worsening heart failure symptoms due to Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time. She became terminally Ill and her only hope of survival was early life-saving heart transplantation. With her condition worsening, on December 31, 2021, she was admitted with signs of severe heart failure. Doctors at MGM Healthcare soon treated her with isotropes and other medications. On January 26, 2022, a suitable brain-dead donor was identified in a private hospital in Trichy. The heart was soon rushed to Chennai through a green corridor and high-risk heart transplantation was carried out on MsShahzadi. She made an uneventful recovery after the procedure and is ready to begin a new life in Kashmir.

Ms. Fatima an unmarried woman from Kashmir lives with her brother, a daily wage earner who was not able to meet her medical expenses and the cost of the transplant. Seeing the plight of this woman, Aishwarya Trust, a non-profit.

HEALTHCARE organization that supports the medical expenses of deserving patients decided to support the entire cost of the transplant at MGM Healthcare. Mrs. Chitra Viswanathan, the founder of Aishwarya Trust said, "it was a meaningful way for Aishwarya Trust to celebrate Republic Day by funding the lady's heart transplant on 26th January 2022." For its part, MGM Healthcare carried out the transplant at a subsidized cost.

Dr. K R Balakrishnan, Director - Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support of MGM Healthcare who led the surgery lauded the efforts of the victim's family in generously agreeing for organ donation in the face of great personal tragedy and Transtan which oversees the organ donation activity in the state.

"Such lifesaving transplants need coordination and support from several people and is a true team effort," said Dr. Suresh Rao, Co-Director. Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support.

Dr. Ravikumar R, Sr. Consultant & Clinical Lead - Cardiology & Heart Failure Program, MGM Healthcare said, "Heart failure is an under-recognized problem in India. The quality of life and longevity of end-stage heart failure patients who are not responding to conventional therapy can be improved by advanced procedures like heart transplant and Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)." About MGM Healthcare Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is dedicated to bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion, and technology. The manifestation of this dedication is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 HEALTHCARE outpatient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ doctors, 30+ clinical departments, 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres, and 24x7 comprehensive Emergency Care. Here, a host of eminent surgeons and physicians wield a potent combination of skill and cutting-edge technology to elevate care and outcomes to new levels. MGM Healthcare is currently Asia's highest-rated USGBC LEED Platinum-certified Green Hospital.

Over the past year, the team of clinical experts at MGM Healthcare has performed many innovative and complex surgeries in the pursuit of establishing trust and clinical excellence. MGM Healthcare is designed and equipped with the latest in technology and equipment and is poised to drive patient centricity and clinical excellence of both domestic and international patients. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Left to Right: Dr. K R Balakrishnan, Director - Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare_ Patient family_ Mrs. Chitra Viswanathan, Founder of Aishwarya Trust_ Dr. Suresh Rao, Co-Director. Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare.

