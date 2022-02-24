As COVID-19 cases ease in the United States, major tech giants and banks are asking their vaccinated employees to return to work and restore office perks, while Hong Kong and Thailand continued to battle major outbreaks of the disease. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Italian government will end the COVID-19 state of emergency on March 31, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotech's COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with the circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. * AstraZeneca signed an agreement with Canada for 100,000 doses of its antibody therapy for the prevention of COVID-19 in some high-risk patients.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong rolled out vaccine passports requiring people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 jab and paved the way for mainland China manpower to help bring a worsening outbreak under control.

* Thailand reported a record daily increase of 23,557 new infections. * New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was rushed out of a school event in Christchurch after protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictive measures thronged the venue and chased her car, while daily infection numbers hit record levels.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are scrutinizing, parliament said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Psychological stress from the pandemic may be widespread, but those who have had COVID-19 are at much higher risk for new mental health problems than individuals who have managed to avoid the virus, according to a new study.

* Extending the interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the country to eight weeks for young men can reduce the rare risk of heart inflammation, U.S. health officials said. * Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed.

* Getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* More than half of Britons are finding it harder to meet their monthly household budget than they were a year ago, the highest share in almost 10 years as inflation mounts, an opinion poll showed. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

