Panic in eastern Ukrainian city, more explosions heard - witness
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:43 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Panic gripped the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday and many people were trying to leave and explosions could be heard from the city, a witness told Reuters by telephone.
The witness, who asked not to be named, said the windows in his apartment block in the city's east had been shaking from the blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement