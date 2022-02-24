Zero COVID-19 deaths in Odisha for first time in over a month

Odisha recorded no new COVID-19 fatality on Thursday after more than a month, while 339 more people tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 12,83,978, the health department said.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 9,045. The state had on January 12 reported no fresh fatality, it said.

Odisha had logged 342 single-day cases and nine deaths on Wednesday.

It now has 3,862 active cases, and 12,71,018 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 797 in the last 24 hours, the department said.

The coastal state conducted 54,396 sample tests since Wednesday, it said, adding, the daily positivity rate is at 0.62 per cent.

