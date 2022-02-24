Delhi witnessed 13% rise in crime in 2021 as compared to 2020: Data

Delhi witnessed a 13 percent rise in crime in 2021 as compared to the previous year, city police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Thursday, adding that the increase in the crime rate is because of less number of cases recorded during the pandemic in 2020.

Citing data, police said 3,06,389 crime cases were reported in 2021 as compared to 2,66,070 cases the previous year.

According to the data, 5,740 heinous crime cases were reported in 2021 as compared to 5,413 last year. In 2021, a total of 2,87,563 crime cases under 'other IPC sections' (theft, robbery, burglary), 2,93,303 cases under 'total IPC' (heinous and theft), and 13,086 cases under 'Local and Special Laws' (arms-related crime, NDPS) were registered. Nearly 70 percent of crimes in 2021 were burglary, robbery, and theft, police said.

In 2020, 7,965 cases of snatching were reported and in 2021, 9,383 cases were reported, an increase of 15 percent. There is also an increase of 13 percent in terms of arrests in snatching cases.

There was a 9 percent increase in crime against senior citizens in 2021. A total of 41,113 such cases were registered in 2021, police added.

