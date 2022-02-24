COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones planned audiences, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers from COVID-19.

The queen tested positive for the virus on Sunday when she was said to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms. While she has cancelled a number of engagements since then, she has continued to perform other official duties, such as speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone on Wednesday.

