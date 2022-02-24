EMA recommends approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12 and over
Updated: 24-02-2022 20:50 IST
The European health regulator on Thursday endorsed the authorization of booster doses of the Pfizer /BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 and over.
The agency also recommended the approval of Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged six to 11 years of age.
