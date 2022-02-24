Left Menu

Govt removes export curbs on Remdesivir, its APIs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:17 IST
The government on Thursday removed export curbs on Remdesivir injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Centre has also removed similar curbs for exports of organic LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) and liquid crystals.

''The export policy of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API, Amphotericin-B injections, Enoxaparin (formulation and API) and Intra-Venous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) (Formulation and API) ... has been made 'Free' with immediate effect,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In April last year, the export of injection Remdesivir, considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, and its API was prohibited till the pandemic situation in the country improves.

India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

