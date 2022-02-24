Left Menu

Italy reports 46,169 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 249 deaths

Italy reported 46,169 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 49,040 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 249 from 252. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 839 from a previous 886. Some 484,530 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 479,447, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST
Italy reports 46,169 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 249 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 46,169 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 49,040 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 249 from 252. Italy has registered 154,013 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,125 on Thursday, down from 12,527 a day earlier. There were 56 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 81 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 839 from a previous 886.

Some 484,530 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 479,447, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022