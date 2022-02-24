Left Menu

World may see another pandemic: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday said the world may see another pandemic, likely a respiratory virus, even as he emphasised on strengthening diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and R D.The last gigantic pandemic was almost 100 years ago but it wont be that long into the next one strikes, he said, in a virtual fireside chat with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao as part of BioAsisa-2022, the state governments flagship annual life sciences convention.It wont necessarily be a coronavirus or even the flu.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:57 IST
World may see another pandemic: Bill Gates
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday said the world may see another pandemic, likely a respiratory virus, even as he emphasised on strengthening diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and R &D.

The last gigantic pandemic was almost 100 years ago but it won't be that long into the next one strikes, he said, in a virtual fireside chat with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao as part of 'BioAsisa-2022', the state government's flagship annual life sciences convention.

''It won't necessarily be a coronavirus or even the flu. It is likely to be a respiratory virus. Because, with all the human travel we have now, that's the one that can spread in such a rapid way,'' he said.

Gates talked about his upcoming book on the subject, the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significance of funding the private sector and academia to build better diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

He emphasised that there is a need for the world to spend more on R&D. Referring to Gates' 2015 prediction about the next pandemic, Rama Rao asked him about possible next big crisis and how the humanity can prepare together. The billionaire philanthropist lauded India for its vaccine development and coverage in the fight against the pandemic.

India's vaccine coverage is better than even most rich countries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022