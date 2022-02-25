Left Menu

Polish PM says EU has to be united on massive sanctions on Russia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Russian President Vladimir Putin was destabilising the whole of Europe with his decision to invade Ukraine, adding the European Union should be united around "massive sanctions" targeting Putin and Russia. "We have to stop him. How can we stop him?

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:31 IST
Polish PM says EU has to be united on massive sanctions on Russia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Russian President Vladimir Putin was destabilising the whole of Europe with his decision to invade Ukraine, adding the European Union should be united around "massive sanctions" targeting Putin and Russia.

"We have to stop him. How can we stop him? We have to be united around sanctions", Morawiecki told reporters as he arrived at an emergency meeting of EU leaders.

"I believe we have to really act in a very decisive way ... we cannot allow Putin to cross another Rubicon", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022