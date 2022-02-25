Ukraine says 57 people killed on first day of Russian invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said 57 people had been killed and 169 wounded on Thursday after Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine.
Separately, the deputy defence minister reported heavy Russian shelling was still underway in the eastern Donetsk region.
