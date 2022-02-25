Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics will begin at the World Health Organization on Thursday, with a target date of May 2024 for a treaty to be adopted by the U.N. health agency's 194 member countries. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union's health regulator on Thursday backed giving a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 and over, as well as the expanded use of Moderna's shot in children ages six to 11. * Italy reported 46,169 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 49,040 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 249 from 252.

AMERICAS * A three-week long protest in Canada against pandemic measures that snarled trade and shuttered Ottawa's core likely cost billions in trade delays, tens of millions in lost sales for businesses, and left behind a hefty policing and clean-up tab.

* Medicago's vaccine on Thursday became the world's first plant-based shot approved against COVID-19 after Health Canada cleared it for use in adults. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan said international travellers showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson shot would be allowed in and be eligible for a shorter time in quarantine when border controls are eased next month. * South Africa's biggest construction firm Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd said it is pulling out of Australia, saying the country's "hardline" COVID-19 response had impacted its property market and created business uncertainty.

* Hong Kong rolled out vaccine passports requiring people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 jab and paved the way for mainland China manpower to help bring a worsening outbreak under control. * Thailand reported a record daily increase of 23,557 new infections.

* New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was rushed out of a school event in Christchurch after protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictive measures thronged the venue and chased her car, while daily infection numbers hit record levels. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant appears to be more infectious than the original BA.1 sub-variant, but does not cause more severe disease, the head of Africa's top public health body said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Psychological stress from the pandemic may be widespread, but those who have had COVID-19 are at much higher risk for new mental health problems than individuals who have managed to avoid the virus, according to a new study. * Extending the interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the country to eight weeks for young men can reduce the rare risk of heart inflammation, U.S. health officials said.

* Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Russia's invasion of Ukraine inflicted a violent blow to euro zone banks which just experienced their worst day of trading since the COVID-19 March 2020 market crash.. * The dollar index was up 1.3% after probing the last major technical hurdles before 2020's early pandemic peak at 102.99, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked a scramble for dollars. It also sent energy prices in Europe parabolic, raising questions about policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB.

