Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:25 IST
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more wounded. Lyashko also said on Thursday that Ukraine's authorities are repurposing the country's healthcare facilities to make room for those who need medical assistance because of the hostilities.
