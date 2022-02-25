Left Menu

Black women fight their silent killer, heart disease

Johnson created Release the Pressure (RTP), a coalition to raise awareness among Black women. "African Americans, Black Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites," said Johnson, AHA'S vice president of communications and product strategies.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:29 IST
Black women fight their silent killer, heart disease

After her mother and sister died within 30 days from heart disease, Stephanie Johnson made it her mission to fight against the killer often brought on by high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the No. 1 killer of Black women, with an annual toll of nearly 50,000, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Nearly half of Black women aged over 20 have heart disease, but most are unaware of the risks. Johnson created Release the Pressure (RTP), a coalition to raise awareness among Black women.

"African Americans, Black Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites," said Johnson, AHA'S vice president of communications and product strategies. "High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease because the heart is working harder," explained Dr. Peggy Roberts, founder and chief executive of Trust Women's Healthcare.

Stroke, heart attack, aneurysm and heart arrhythmia are major risks. Stress from racism can raise blood pressure. "On top of all the social stressors that we have to deal with being Black in America, it's too much," Johnson said.

Nutritionist Coach Gessie Thompson, founder of TheDetoxNow.com, nearly died in 2020 after her blood pressure spiked from stress. She is providing digital heart health kits and helping with RTP's goal to send out 100,000 free validated blood pressure cuffs to Black women by 2027. Home testing can be more accurate than in a doctor's office where nerves and other factors can skew a reading.

Despite years of headaches and multiple miscarriages, Nichola Hamilton, 38, only knew she had high blood pressure on her first visit with Dr. Roberts. She got a reading of 160 over 100. Less than 120 over 80 is considered normal but pressure above 130/80 requires focused treatment. "It's really important that we have the information as a community to be able to advocate for ourselves," said Dr. Aletha Maybank, chief health equity officer and senior vice president of the American Medical Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022