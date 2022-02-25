Left Menu

WHO deeply concerned for people's health of Ukraine in escalating crisis

Maximum care must be taken by all parties to ensure that health facilities, workers, patients, transport, and supplies are not targeted.

WHO | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:44 IST
WHO deeply concerned for people's health of Ukraine in escalating crisis
WHO has for decades worked closely with health authorities across Ukraine. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned for the health of the people of Ukraine in the escalating crisis. The health system must continue to function to deliver essential care to people for all health issues, from COVID-19 to cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, to mental health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as older persons and migrants.

Maximum care must be taken by all parties to ensure that health facilities, workers, patients, transport, and supplies are not targeted. As part of WHO's role to document attacks on health, we will continue to monitor and report such incidents.

I also call for sustained and safe access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

WHO has for decades worked closely with health authorities across Ukraine. We have a deep knowledge of the capacities and needs of the country's health system.

Today I released a further US$3.5 million from WHO's Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to purchase and deliver urgent medical supplies. This humanitarian health support is expected to rise following further needs assessments. This new support complements the trauma and medical supplies which we prepositioned in health facilities.

We will continue to deliver care and support the people across Ukraine affected by this crisis.

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022