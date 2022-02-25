Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics began at the World Health Organization on Thursday, with a target date of May 2024 for a treaty to be adopted by the U.N. health agency's 194 member countries. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union's health regulator on Thursday backed giving a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 and over, as well as the expanded use of Moderna's shot in children aged 6 to 11. AMERICAS

* A three-week-long protest in Canada against pandemic measures that snarled trade and shuttered Ottawa's core likely cost billions in trade delays, tens of millions in lost sales for businesses, and left behind a hefty policing and clean-up tab. * Medicago's vaccine on Thursday became the world's first plant-based shot approved against COVID-19 after Health Canada cleared it for use in adults.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China on Friday reported the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland in nearly two years, with infections mostly from Hong Kong as the financial hub grapples with a wave of infections.

* Hong Kong has contracted China State Construction International Holdings Ltd to build eight isolation and treatment facilities to help fight a worsening outbreak. * Drugmaker Shionogi & Co has applied for approval to make and sell its oral COVID-19 treatment in Japan.

* New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was rushed out of a school event in Christchurch after protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictive measures thronged the venue and chased her car, while daily infection numbers hit record levels. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant appears to be more infectious than the original BA.1 sub-variant but does not cause more severe disease, the head of Africa's top public health body said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Psychological stress from the pandemic may be widespread, but those who have had COVID-19 are at much higher risk for new mental health problems than individuals who have managed to avoid the virus, according to a new study. * Extending the interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the country to eight weeks for young men can reduce the rare risk of heart inflammation, U.S. health officials said.

* Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* British consumer confidence suffered its biggest month-on-month drop in February since the start of the pandemic, as people worried about fast-rising inflation, higher taxes, and interest rates going up, a survey showed. * Japan's industrial output likely fell for a second month in January as the fast spread of the Omicron variant disrupted car production, a Reuters poll showed.

