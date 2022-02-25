Left Menu

EU to settle Russia sanctions, weigh cost of war

European Union foreign ministers will thrash out details on Friday of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine after leaders of the bloc agreed on a robust package of measures to ensure that President Vladimir Putin "must and will fail".

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:11 IST
EU to settle Russia sanctions, weigh cost of war
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European Union foreign ministers will thrash out details on Friday of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine after leaders of the bloc agreed on a robust package of measures to ensure that President Vladimir Putin "must and will fail". Foreign ministers were due to convene in Brussels for an emergency session from 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) to settle measures broadly agreed in principle at the emergency summit overnight.

Russia launched its invasion on Thursday and its troops advanced on Kyiv on Friday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. The leaders' agreement in principle meant the bloc is joining the United States and others in taking steps such as curbing Russia's access to technologies.

However, they opted not to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, hosting a meeting of EU counterparts in Paris on Friday to discuss the economic consequences, said this remained an option, but only as a last resort.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said European sanctions against Russia will lead to cost increases, but the bloc would be able to protect its economies against the effects of further inflation. The Dutch and Luxembourg prime ministers, Mark Rutte and Xavier Bettel, said the measures agreed with fellow leaders were very substantial, hitting Russia hard in many sectors.

Putin had done everything he could to divide Europe, Rutte said, but he had only managed the opposite. Bettel said in the early hours of Friday that the most emotional moment of the EU summit was when Zelenskiy addressed the room remotely from Ukraine.

"He told us he doesn't know whether he will be able to speak with us another time so it's tough. We have to know how serious the situation is in Ukraine," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022