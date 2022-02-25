Sweden pandemic strategy correct, but early response flawed-commission

Sweden's no-lockdown strategy to deal with COVID-19 was broadly correct but early measures should have been more rigorous and intrusive, a government-appointed commission said on Friday in its final report on the country's pandemic response.

Sweden polarized opinion at home and abroad with its handling of the pandemic, opting against the lockdowns implemented by many countries and adopting a largely voluntary approach of promoting social distancing and good hygiene.

Also Read: Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden survive Latvia fight back, Finland romp to victory