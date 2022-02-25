Romanian mobile teams can offer medical assistance to fleeing Ukrainians - minister

Romania has mobile teams ready to offer assistance to Ukrainians entering the country, and county hospitals are also ready to help, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the government waived COVID-19 quarantine rules for Ukrainians fleeing after Russia launched an all-out invasion of their country by land, air and sea.

