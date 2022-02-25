Nashik sees 40 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 126 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra stood at 4,75,601 on Friday after 40 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,892, an official said.

So far, 4,66,361 people have been discharged post recovery, including 126 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 378, he added.

