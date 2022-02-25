49 projects approved for 33 critical APIs under PLI scheme of Bulk Drugs

Union Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the company representatives of Bulk Drugs PLI scheme beneficiaries virtually today. Minister of State Shri Bhagwant Khuba was also present on the occasion.

Government of India announced the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs in March 2020 to attain self-reliance in the sector of identified critical drugs. The notification and Scheme Guidelines were issued on 27th July 2020. Total 49 projects have been approved for 33 critical APIs with a committed investment of ₹ 3,685 crore.

Out of the 49 projects approved so far under PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs, 8 projects with investment of ₹ 335 crore and with an annual production capacity of 16,021 MT have been commissioned as on date. Further, 12 projects with committed investment of ₹ 504 crore and having annual production capacity of 18,614 MT are in the advanced stage of completion for commercial production and expected to be completed by 31st March 2022.

Initially, all the representatives of these 20 projects presented their efforts in grounding and commissioning the projects despite the COVID-19 Pandemic and appreciated the support given by the Government for handholding and trying to resolve the issues.

The Union Minister complimented the industry representatives for this achievement towards attaining the vision of Prime Minister for self-reliant in critical drugs leading to 'Atamanirbhar Bharat'. He emphasized that pharmaceutical sector in India, besides being a business venture is also a sector of social and strategic importance. He noted pivotal role played by the pharmaceutical sector during Covid times, not only domestically but also globally. He noted the commitment of the sector to quality and affordability of drugs. He encouraged the industry to invest in the area of research and innovation for sustainable global competitiveness by allocating adequate resources.

The MoS, while complimenting these industries, has requested to expedite the grounding of remaining projects and starting of the commercial productions.

Initially, the Project Management Agency of the Scheme, IFCI Limited, has presented the overview of the scheme and told that against the notified capacity of 44,000 MT of the eligible products, the Industries have committed the annual capacity of over 83,000MT.

Department officials also mentioned that third round of applications are invited for the remaining 10 eligible products under the scheme, with the last date till 13th March 2022 and requested the Industries to apply to avail the benefits under the scheme.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Pharmaceuticals and other officials of the Department. The representatives from Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., Meghmani LLP, Emmennar Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Andhra Organics Limited, Hetero Group, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. and Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited have attended the meeting and appreciated the scheme, launched by the Government, in the thick of COVID times. The Bulk Drug plants that have already been commissioned include CDA, Para Amino Phenol, Atorvastatin, Sulfadizine, Oxcarbazepine, Levofloxacin , Carbidopa and Levodopa with total capacity of over 16000 MT and an investment of Rs 335 crores.

(With Inputs from PIB)