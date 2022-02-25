UK reports 31,933 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths

Britain on Friday reported 31,933 new cases of COVID-19 and another 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of cases has fallen 20% in the last seven days compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 18%.

