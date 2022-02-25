Left Menu

One dead, four injured in motorcycle accident in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:40 IST
One dead, four injured in motorcycle accident in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and four sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Niwari road, and all five were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them, identified as Kaif, dead, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The injured were identified as Aman, Adil, Sabir and Imran. They are undergoing treatment at two separate hospitals, he said.

The condition of Sabir and Imran is stated to be critical, Raja said, adding that no FIR has been received by police till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022