One dead, four injured in motorcycle accident in Ghaziabad
One person died and four sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Friday, police said.
The accident took place on the Niwari road, and all five were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them, identified as Kaif, dead, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.
The injured were identified as Aman, Adil, Sabir and Imran. They are undergoing treatment at two separate hospitals, he said.
The condition of Sabir and Imran is stated to be critical, Raja said, adding that no FIR has been received by police till now.
