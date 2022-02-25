Left Menu

Italy reports 40,948 coronavirus cases on Friday, 193 deaths

Italy reported 40,948 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 46,169 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 193 from 249. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 799 from a previous 839. Some 440,115 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 484,530, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:41 IST
Italy reported 40,948 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 46,169 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 193 from 249. Italy has registered 154,206 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,706 on Friday, down from 12,125 a day earlier. There were 58 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 56 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 799 from a previous 839.

Some 440,115 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 484,530, the health ministry said.

