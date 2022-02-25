Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab logs 124 new cases, 5 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:42 IST
COVID-19: Punjab logs 124 new cases, 5 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five more people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,57,859, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

The fatalities were reported from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mansa and Pathankot as the state's death toll reached 17,701, as per the bulletin.

There are 848 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 19 each followed by Jalandhar (12) and Bathinda (nine), it said.

There are 78 patients on oxygen support while eight critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 166 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,39,310, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,687.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city in the last 24 hours while the death toll stands at 1,164.

The number of active cases in the city is 167 while the total recoveries stand at 90,356.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022