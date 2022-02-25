Left Menu

Goa sees 32 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 90 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 2,44,938 and the toll to 3,800, an official said.

So far, 2,40,791 people have been discharged post recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 347, he said.

With 2,587 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,76,865, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,938, new cases 32, death toll 3800, discharged 240791, active cases 347, samples tested till date 1876865.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

