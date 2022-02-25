Left Menu

BMC gives nod to resume Mumbai schools from March 2 with pre-pandemic timetable

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:57 IST
BMC gives nod to resume Mumbai schools from March 2 with pre-pandemic timetable
  • Country:
  • India

The civic body in Mumbai on Friday allowed all schools to resume classroom teaching from pre-primary to Standard XII as per pre-pandemic timetable from March 2.

As per the circular issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, all schools of all streams and mediums shall start full time and in full capacity from March 2, the nod coming nearly two years after the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

''The BMC has also permitted full time and full capacity offline classes for schools catering to special and physically challenged students,'' an official said.

As per the circular, the temperature of each student must be checked before entry into the premises, and schools should ensure 100 per cent attendance of non-teaching staff, all of whom must be fully vaccinated.

The circular also states that schools can give breaks and students may be permitted to have food as per pre-COVID-19 time, while students suffering from comorbidities and chronic diseases, as certified by health officials, will need to produce parental consent.

Incidentally, some time before the BMC circular was issued, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted after a meeting with civic officials.

''Schools will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students from age 15 and up, on campus, with @mybmc @mybmcedu and doctors, with the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students eligible for the covid vaccine,'' Thackeray had tweeted.

Earlier, on January 24, the BMC had allowed resumption of physical classes in schools with certain restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022