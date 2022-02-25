Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:06 IST
Covid primary cause of death in 36 pc fatalities in Feb in Delhi: Govt data
COVID-19 is the primary cause of death in 90 of the 250 coronavirus patients who have died in Delhi in February so far, government data showed.

According to the data shared during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, COVID-19 appeared as an incidental finding in 157 patients who died between February 1 and February 4.

Officials said comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases have been the primary cause of death in most Covid patients in the third wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.

Since December 1, the maximum number of fatalities (331) have occurred in the 61-75 age cohort while patients from this age group accounted for only 8.78 per cent of the total cases logged in the period, the data showed.

As many as 266 Covid patients aged 76 and above have died in this period, while this age category accounted for only 2.08 per cent of the total cases.

The data showed that 226 deaths occurred in the 46-60 age category and 96 occurred in the 31-45 age group.

Forty-nine deaths each took place in the 16-30 and 1-15 age groups, while these accounted for 32 per cent and 6.22 per cent of the total cases, respectively. PTI GVS AAR

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

