Germany to send company of troops to Slovakia to join new NATO battlegroup

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:33 IST
Germany will send a company of troops to Slovakia that will build part of a new NATO battlegroup to be established there, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

"We are working on quickly sending a company to Slovakia," she told German public TV ZDF after talks with her Slovak counterpart.

