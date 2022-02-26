Germany to send company of troops to Slovakia to join new NATO battlegroup
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will send a company of troops to Slovakia that will build part of a new NATO battlegroup to be established there, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.
"We are working on quickly sending a company to Slovakia," she told German public TV ZDF after talks with her Slovak counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- NATO
- Christine Lambrecht
- Slovak
- German
- Defence Minister
- Slovakia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Senators: CIA has secret programme that collects American data
NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania, says reinforcing in east
Russia says EU, NATO response to letter on security disrespectful
ILO seeks changes to China's 'discriminatory' labour policies in Xinjiang