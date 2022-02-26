U.S. loosens mask recommendations in 70% of country -ABC News

About 70% of the U.S. population will be able to forego wearing masks indoors based on new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ABC News reported on Friday based on two unnamed sources.

The CDC has scheduled a briefing for this afternoon.

ABC reported that recommendations to continue wearing masks on public transportation have not changed.

