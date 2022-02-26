Left Menu

Russian troops stop near northeast city of Konotop -Ukraine's land forces

Updated: 26-02-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:32 IST
Russian troops stop near northeast city of Konotop -Ukraine's land forces

Russian troops have stopped near the northeast city of Konotop after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's land forces said. "They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting by Russian soldiers in local shops.

On the outskirts of the city there were about 40 units of burned Russian equipment.

