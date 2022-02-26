Left Menu

Brazil registers 91,595 new cases of coronavirus, 770 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:46 IST
Brazil registers 91,595 new cases of coronavirus, 770 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil had 91,595 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 28,670,242 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 648,160, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022