Brazil registers 91,595 new cases of coronavirus, 770 deaths

Brazil had 91,595 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 28,670,242 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 648,160, according to ministry data.

