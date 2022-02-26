Left Menu

At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion -Ifax

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:15 IST
  • Ukraine

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Saturday. He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children.

It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties.

